Chipotle announces Denver headquarters to relocate to California

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its moving its headquarters from Denver to Newport Beach, California.

"We'll always be proud of our Denver roots where we opened our first restaurant 25 years ago. The consolidation of offices and the move to California will help us drive sustainable growth while continuing to position us well in the competition for top talent," said Brian Niccol, chief executive officer at Chipotle.

The company said all work within the current Denver office will be consolidated to Chipotle's office in Columbus, Ohio or moved to the new headquarters in California.

The next six months will be dedicated to transitioning the Denver and New York office functions to Newport Beach and Columbus, Chipotle says. The new location will serve as a headquarters for all company operations, business development, communications, finance, marketing, food safety, HR and more.

Chipotle says following the transition, the Denver and New York offices will close.

The move is said to affect approximately 400 employees in Denver and New York in 2018, according to a release. Some affected employees will be offered relocation and retention packages, as the 70,000 field operations and restaurant employees will not be part of the reorganization.

"We have a tremendous opportunity at Chipotle to shape the future of our organization and drive growth through our new strategy," said Brian Niccol, chief executive officer at Chipotle. "In order to align the structure around our strategic priorities, we are transforming our culture and building world-class teams to revitalize the brand and enable our long-term success," Niccol added.