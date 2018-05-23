Wednesday Evening Forecast: Hot Stuff Ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

A large (but weak) storm to our west is fizzling out, in it's death throes...so while the general winds are still that of a storm...counter-clockwise, out of the south and southwest for us...since they flow over many mountains first...the rain chances are slim/none. Now, there is a little more to the story. These general winds do scoop up small pieces of energy from whatever is caught in those winds...which in this case, down south, like from west Texas and New Mexico, and draws it northward. The trajectory for those pieces of energy bring them up into extreme southeastern Colorado today, and a little further east tomorrow (west Kansas.) So, those locations will be flash points for possible late-day storms.

But the reality is, it is the hot weather that takes the overall headline. Any time you combine late-May sunshine with any wind direction that goes down mountains (down-sloping wind direction), you can get big heat...which is the case, through the upcoming holiday weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 53, High - 84. Becoming clear again tonight with a light south wind. Mainly sunny & very warm Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low - 55, High - 90. Becoming clear again tonight with a light south wind. Mainly sunny & hot Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low - 56, High - 88. Becoming clear again tonight with a light south wind. Mainly sunny & hot Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 45, High - 73. Becoming clear again tonight with a light south wind. Mainly sunny & warm Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 50, High - 80. Becoming clear again tonight with a light south wind. Mainly sunny & very warm Thursday.

PLAINS: Low - 60, High - 93. Evening storm (could be severe), then becoming clear again tonight with a light south wind. Mainly sunny & hot Thursday through midday, chance for later day thunder.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 56, High - 86. Possible early storm, becoming clear again tonight with a light south wind. Mainly sunny & very warm Thursday. Slight chance for thunder east of Trinidad.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Slight chance for a PM storm, particularly east of Springs and Pueblo (Front Range/Plains) both afternoons...otherwise bright & hot.