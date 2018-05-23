Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies

A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
The theft and subsequent crash happened Tuesday night in Pueblo West, where the bike was stolen from a local business.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of E. Enterprise Drive and Aerospace Drive in Pueblo West just before 5 p.m. for a reported motorcycle accident.
When deputies got to the scene, witnesses reported a white motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Enterprise. The driver failed to make a turn, hit a mound of dirt, and crashed. The driver of the motorcycle and a female passenger were both thrown from the bike. Neither were wearing a helmet.
The Sheriff's Office said the man driving the bike was transported to a local hospital where died from his injuries. The 47-year-old female passenger, also from Colorado Springs, was taken by Flight for Life to a Colorado Springs hospital. At this time, her condition is unknown, but she sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.
According the Sheriff's Office, while deputies were investigating the incident, a call came in from Hymark Polaris Motorsports reporting the theft of a white, 2016 BMW motorcycle. The employee reporting the theft said a man and a woman came in to look at motorcycles and declined the employee's assistance. When they employee went to make a phone call, he heard a motorcycle start and then saw the couple drive away on the bike.
The motorcycle, valued at $12,000, has been deemed a total loss.
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...