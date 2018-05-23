Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies

A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.

The theft and subsequent crash happened Tuesday night in Pueblo West, where the bike was stolen from a local business.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of E. Enterprise Drive and Aerospace Drive in Pueblo West just before 5 p.m. for a reported motorcycle accident.

When deputies got to the scene, witnesses reported a white motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Enterprise. The driver failed to make a turn, hit a mound of dirt, and crashed. The driver of the motorcycle and a female passenger were both thrown from the bike. Neither were wearing a helmet.

The Sheriff's Office said the man driving the bike was transported to a local hospital where died from his injuries. The 47-year-old female passenger, also from Colorado Springs, was taken by Flight for Life to a Colorado Springs hospital. At this time, her condition is unknown, but she sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According the Sheriff's Office, while deputies were investigating the incident, a call came in from Hymark Polaris Motorsports reporting the theft of a white, 2016 BMW motorcycle. The employee reporting the theft said a man and a woman came in to look at motorcycles and declined the employee's assistance. When they employee went to make a phone call, he heard a motorcycle start and then saw the couple drive away on the bike.

The motorcycle, valued at $12,000, has been deemed a total loss.