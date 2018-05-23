Quantcast

Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
PUEBLO WEST -

A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.

The theft and subsequent crash happened Tuesday night in Pueblo West, where the bike was stolen from a local business.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of E. Enterprise Drive and Aerospace Drive in Pueblo West just before 5 p.m. for a reported motorcycle accident.

When deputies got to the scene, witnesses reported a white motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Enterprise. The driver failed to make a turn, hit a mound of dirt, and crashed. The driver of the motorcycle and a female passenger were both thrown from the bike. Neither were wearing a helmet.

The Sheriff's Office said the man driving the bike was transported to a local hospital where died from his injuries. The 47-year-old female passenger, also from Colorado Springs, was taken by Flight for Life to a Colorado Springs hospital. At this time, her condition is unknown, but she sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According the Sheriff's Office, while deputies were investigating the incident, a call came in from Hymark Polaris Motorsports reporting the theft of a white, 2016 BMW motorcycle. The employee reporting the theft said a man and a woman came in to look at motorcycles and declined the employee's assistance. When they employee went to make a phone call, he heard a motorcycle start and then saw the couple drive away on the bike.

The motorcycle, valued at $12,000, has been deemed a total loss.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies

    Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:35:38 GMT

    A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash. 

    A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash. 

  • Multiple agencies bust illegal grow operation in El Paso County

    Multiple agencies bust illegal grow operation in El Paso County

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:58:06 GMT

    Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.

    Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.

  • VIDEO: Air Force Academy Graduation 2018

    VIDEO: Air Force Academy Graduation 2018

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:08:51 GMT

    Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. 

    Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?