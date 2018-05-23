Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for BLM lands in Central Colorado

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will go into effect Wednesday May 23, for Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands in Central Colorado.
The Royal Gorge Field Office and BLM announced the restrictions on all BLM-managed lands in Park, Teller, El Paso, and Chaffee Counties. According to a release, the decision was made based on current fire danger and weather predictions in the area.
Under Stage 1 Restrictions, the following activities are banned:
The following is still allowed on all BLM lands:
For more information on fire restrictions, please contact your local sheriff's office.
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...
