Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for BLM lands in Central Colorado

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will go into effect Wednesday May 23, for Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands in Central Colorado.

The Royal Gorge Field Office and BLM announced the restrictions on all BLM-managed lands in Park, Teller, El Paso, and Chaffee Counties. According to a release, the decision was made based on current fire danger and weather predictions in the area.

Under Stage 1 Restrictions, the following activities are banned:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, any type of charcoal-fueled broiler or open fire of any type; EXCEPT in BLM-developed campgrounds and picnic areas, and only in BLM-provided, manufactured fire grates and grills.
  • Smoking, EXCEPT within an enclosed vehicle or building, in a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
  • Operating or using any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order.

The following is still allowed on all BLM lands:

  • Using cooking stoves, lanterns, and other appliances fueled by liquid petroleum or bottled fuels that are equipped with an on-off valve for the flame.

For more information on fire restrictions, please contact your local sheriff's office. 

