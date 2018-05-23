Grand Junction-area government banning firework sales

Quantcast

GRAND JUNCTION (AP) -

More Grand Junction-area governments are joining Mesa County and banning firework sales as a response to ongoing drought conditions.
  
The Daily Sentinel reports the Mesa County Commission approved a ban on the sale of fireworks in unincorporated areas on Monday.
  
Mesa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky says the ban means no sales or use of fireworks will be allowed.
  
On Tuesday, Palisade town trustees passed a similar ban within town limits.
  
The De Beque, Fruita and Grand Junction councils have also approved bans on fireworks sales.
  
Collbran officials say their town will also prohibit sales.
  
Mesa County is currently under fire restrictions that prohibit the use of fireworks, open fires outside developed campsites, smoking outside or operating machinery that could spark and start fires.

