Police search for suspects involved in robbery with a weapon

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a reported robbery with a weapon at a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the robbery in the 4300 block of S Carefree Circle just before 4:30 a.m. The clerk told police that the two black males, dressed in black with partial masks, entered the store and demanded money.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with a black handgun. The suspects reportedly made the clerk open the register and took an undisclosed amount of money and multiple packs of cigarettes.

The suspects fled the scene and ran south on foot. The investigation is ongoing.