Suspects steal car from home in 2100 block of Heathercrest Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a reported burglary in progress early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Heathercrest Drive, where it was learned that an unknown number of suspects entered the basement and garage while the homeowners were asleep upstairs. 

Police said the suspects found the keys for a red Mazda 4-door with license plate 747-VTR, and stole it from the garage. One of the victims heard the suspects and tried to chase them from the home, but they still drove off in the stolen car.

Police said several other cars on Bula Drive were also found broken into, but it is unknown if crimes are related.

