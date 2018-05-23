Quantcast

Kicked Out: Parents evict 30-year-old son in New York

A 30-year-old man has been ordered by a judge to leave his parents' home in Camillus, New York.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood ruled Tuesday afternoon that Michael Rotondo must remove himself.

In filings to the court last week, parents Christina and Mark Rotondo said they've been trying to get their son to leave their home for several months.

Rotondo was frustrated with the judge and said in court Tuesday that he didn't think the judge fully read the case.

"It seems to me like I should be provided with, you know, 30 days or so, because generally you get 30 days after you're found, you know, to have to vacate the premises," Rotundo said. "So I'm expecting something like that. But realistically, if that's not the case, I don't know."

    A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash. 

    Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.

    Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. 

