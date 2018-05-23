Wednesday Morning Weather: Warm and windy with stronger storms in eastern Colorado

Today's Forecast:
Most of southern Colorado will have a fantastic day but a few areas in southern Colorado may have strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening. If storms do become strong to severe it's more likely for counties east of Crowley and Otero after 3pm this afternoon till 7pm tonight. Large hail and strong winds would be the main threats from storms today. For the rest of southern Colorado, we'll be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and a stronger afternoon wind. Tonight we'll be dry, calm and cool.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cool tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies some clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cool tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cool tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and breezy winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and chilly tonight.
PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Strong to severe storms are possible after 3pm today across the eastern plains, mainly in Las Animas, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties till 7pm. Large hail and strong winds are possible in those areas this afternoon.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. An isolated storm may pop up around 2 to 3pm today but most of the storm activity is expected to the east. The bulk of the forecast focuses on warm and dry weather with stronger afternoon winds.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
Mainly dry and hot weather returns for the remainder of the week and well through the weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be in the 90s for most of southern Colorado with no rain or storm chances until possible next Tuesday or Wednesday.
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...