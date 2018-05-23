Wednesday Morning Weather: Warm and windy with stronger storms in eastern Colorado

Today's Forecast:

Most of southern Colorado will have a fantastic day but a few areas in southern Colorado may have strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening. If storms do become strong to severe it's more likely for counties east of Crowley and Otero after 3pm this afternoon till 7pm tonight. Large hail and strong winds would be the main threats from storms today. For the rest of southern Colorado, we'll be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and a stronger afternoon wind. Tonight we'll be dry, calm and cool.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cool tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies some clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cool tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and breezy winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies more clouds and stronger winds through the afternoon. Clear, calm and chilly tonight.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Strong to severe storms are possible after 3pm today across the eastern plains, mainly in Las Animas, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties till 7pm. Large hail and strong winds are possible in those areas this afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. An isolated storm may pop up around 2 to 3pm today but most of the storm activity is expected to the east. The bulk of the forecast focuses on warm and dry weather with stronger afternoon winds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Mainly dry and hot weather returns for the remainder of the week and well through the weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be in the 90s for most of southern Colorado with no rain or storm chances until possible next Tuesday or Wednesday.