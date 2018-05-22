Thunderbirds welcome former Bronco Brian Griese on flight

It's the spectacle many people look forward to every year for the Air Force Academy graduation: the Thunderbirds taking to the skies.

The prestigious group always holds a practice on the day before graduation, to make sure everything is in place.

'even though its been tried true every year for as long as people can remember, we go out and practice every year because we have a new boss this year and he needs to do a run in so that's how we we handle that one, ' said Major Branden Felker, Pilot 8 on the Thunderbirds.

After Felker's practice on Tuesday, he had a special guest come along for the ride: former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese.

'We went through all the maneuvers, he never complained, he didn't get sick, he didn't go sleep- so he did about as good as you can do,' said Felker.

For the former Bronco, it was a special moment.

'You really have no idea until you're up there, just a wonderful experience,' said Griese.

The pilot making an important note to the rest of the grounds crew after landing- Griese did not get sick.

'You have a preconceived notion of what it's going to be like, what it's going to feel like,' said Griese.

The Thunderbirds will take off as graduates toss their caps into the air.