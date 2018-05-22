Quantcast

Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting on N Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting in the U-Save parking lot near the intersection of N. Circle Drive and Bijou Street.

Police said a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle. That man was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police said "there is no known threat to the public."

Details on what led up to the shooting have yet to be released, the investigation is ongoing. 

  • Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies

    A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash. 

  • Multiple agencies bust illegal grow operation in El Paso County

    Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.

  • VIDEO: Air Force Academy Graduation 2018

    Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. 

