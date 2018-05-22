Pueblo County deputies arrest armed robbery suspect

The Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing two Pueblo West stores Tuesday night.
Deputies arrested 43-year-old Ted Bartelli around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Fountain. Detectives said they found him inside the white Jeep Compass that was wanted in connection to the robberies of Safeway and Walmart stores in Pueblo West Monday night.
Bartelli was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into Pueblo County Jail on a warrant issued Tuesday for two counts of armed robbery and a separate warrant on escape from the Department of Corrections.
Deputies are still searching for the person who robbed a marijuana dispensary in an unrelated case Monday night. The armed robbery was reported at the Doctor's Order Marijuana Dispensary at 749 E Enterprise Drive. Deputies said the suspect came into the shop waving a gun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash along with several canisters of marijuana and marijuana products.
The suspect in this incident is described as a white man, wearing blue jeans, black sweatshirt, with a gray bandana over his face.
Anyone that has information about that case should call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250.
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...
