Cheyenne Mountain's Maxine Choi wins 4A state golf tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS -

For Cheyenne Mountain golfer Maxine Choi, the final holes of the 4A girls golf state championship were filled with drama.

Choi struggled at times through her second and final round at the Country Club of Colorado, but turned in a clutch performance in the final three holes, winning the individual 4A state title Tuesday afternoon.

She was in good position heading into the final round Tuesday. Choi shot a 78 on Monday, tied for first. However, she stumbled midway through the back nine, posting back-to-back double bogeys on the 14th and 15th hole, putting her behind the lead.

However, she quickly regrouped and strung together two pars, before she teed off on the 18th hole, trailing by one stroke. However, she saved her one birdie in the final round for the right time, nailing the birdie putt on the 18th, winning the tournament outright.

News 5 Sports' Grant Meech will have highlights from the event coming up on News 5 at 6.

