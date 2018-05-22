Quantcast

Multiple agencies bust illegal grow operation in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY -

Multiple agencies conducted a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.

Authorities say eight separate residences, six of them on Meier Road, were busted for illegal marijuana grows. Some 800 plants were seized.

In one home, hundreds of marijuana plants in various stages of life were taken by authorities.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, and DEA worked together to bust the grows. Authorities told News 5 his has been a months-long investigation targeting Cuban smuggling cartels. 

