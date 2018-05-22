Multiple agencies bust illegal grow operation in El Paso County

Multiple agencies conducted a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.

Authorities say eight separate residences, six of them on Meier Road, were busted for illegal marijuana grows. Some 800 plants were seized.

In one home, hundreds of marijuana plants in various stages of life were taken by authorities.

Investigators bring some of the hundreds of marijuana plants out of one of 8 homes near Ellicott busted today in a multi-agency raid. pic.twitter.com/8FJ3RgWZTA — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) May 22, 2018

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, and DEA worked together to bust the grows. Authorities told News 5 his has been a months-long investigation targeting Cuban smuggling cartels.