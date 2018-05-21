5 Around Town: Memorial Day Weekend

It’s Memorial Day Weekend and here are a few of the events going on.

Bill Maher

Political comedian Bill Maher will perform at the Pikes Peak Center this Sunday. The live stand up show featuring his take on politics and comedy will begin at 8 pm. Tickets will range from $45 - $75. Find more information and buy tickets here.

Cheyenne Mountain Plant Sale

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and it’s a great time to get your plants if you haven’t already. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will host their annual plant sale this weekend. From 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 9 am to 5 pm Sunday and Monday there will be Colorado grown plants available, many of which have been grown right at the zoo. It’s free to get in and plant prices vary. Proceeds will benefit the zoo. Find more information here.

MeadowGrass Music Festival

This will be the 10th year for the MeadowGrass Music Festival. The festival brings world class musical talent to the Pikes Peak region along with local and regional performers. The festival will kick off Friday morning and run through Sunday evening with musical performances, workshops, yoga, vendors, and a kid’s area at the La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest. Day passes start at $45 with weekend and camping passes available. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Territory Days

Territory Days will take over Old Colorado City this weekend. From 10 am to 6 pm Saturday through Monday the streets will be filled with free fun for the whole family. The 43rd annual festival will have over 180 booths with food, crafts, live music, a petting zoo, a kid’s area, Native American dancers, Wild West gunfight reenactments, blacksmith demonstrations, and much more. Find more information here.

