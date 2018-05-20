Quantcast

Two killed in head-on crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY -

Two people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 83 in Douglas County Sunday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol said a white 2016 Ford F-150 and a black 2003 Toyota SUV hit each other, killing both adults in the SUV. Two people in the truck and a child in the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 83 was closed in both directions from about 12:30 p.m. until about 4:15 p.m. The crash happened south of Jones Road between Franktown and the El Paso County line.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Festus Poyner of Green Mountain Falls, and passenger, 32-year-old Julee Davis of Green Mountain Falls, were both killed in the crash.

