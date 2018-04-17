Fire on terminal roof closes Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday

The Colorado Springs Airport will be closed Tuesday, April 17 for all inbound and outbound travel after a fire on the terminal roof. The Airport will reach out to all flyers with information on how to rebook flights. All airport employees should report to the field house during their regular scheduled shift.

The fire broke out Monday night before 11:30 p.m. Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded to battle the flames which took about an hour to fully extinguish. Flames and smoke were visible from outside the airport, however just after midnight most of the smoke started to dissipate.

The airport was evacuated, and passengers on planes that just landed at the airport were not allowed to disembark right away, but eventually deplaned at the Jet Center on Aviation Way.

No injuries have been reported, and it's unclear how serious the damage is. However, it appears that parts of the roof may have fallen into the terminal. The cause is under investigation.