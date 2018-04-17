Quantcast

Crews battling fire on roof of Colorado Springs Airport

Written By Austin Cox
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department are working to extinguish flames on the roof of the terminal at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The fire started before 11:30 p.m. Monday, and everyone was evacuated from inside. Flames and smoke were visible from outside the airport, however just after midnight most of the smoke started to dissipate.

Passengers on at least three planes were not allowed to disembark, however we're told those passengers will now deplane at the Jet Center on Aviation Way. It's unknown how many flights are affected right now.

No injuries have been reported, and it's unclear how serious the damage is. However, it appears that parts of the roof may have fallen into the terminal. The cause is under investigation.

