Avalanche climb back into series with 5-3 win

The Avalanche climbed back into their series with the Predators on Monday night, besting Nashville 5-3 infront of a packed house at Pepsi Center.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice with Blake Comeau and Gabriel Bourque lighting the lamp to push the Avalanche to their first win of the series. 

Colorado is back in action on Wednesday at Pepsi Center hoping to even the series at two games each. Puck drop will be at 8:00 and News-5 Sports will be there for all your postgame coverage. 

