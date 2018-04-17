Tax preparer talks tips for last-minute filing

It's getting down to the wire to file taxes for 2017 as Tuesday is the last day to do it.

On Monday, a flood of people rushed to tax preparers to get their taxes done.

Oneita Jones, office manager at H&R Block in Pueblo said, "It's stressful on them...take the stress off yourself and let's get it done."

With only one day to file taxes Jones says tax preparers are busier than ever.

"It's crazy. It's been a good day...we've got people coming in right and left. We're taking care of them. We have very seasoned tax pros to get them all taken care of."

It's something Mathew Jones is grateful for.

"It is close to the last day, but we had some troubles getting our tax forms due to a business shutting down," said Jones. "It's been hard, but it's getting done now."

To expedite the process, it's important to remember all your important documents.

Oneita Jones said, "If you have your kids birth certificates, social security card, bring those in so that you can get your EIC...make sure that you bring your insurance documents and everything...make sure they bring their ID. Make sure they have their W-2's, their 1095-A, B, or C...all of the documents whether it be interest dividends, stocks, bonds, whatever, make sure they have it when they come in so it's an easier process where they're not having to go home and get things and bring back."

If you just can't get it done in time you can file for an extension, but that is due at midnight as well and you're still expected to make the payment if you owe. If you don't, you may rack up penalty and interest charges during those six months.

Keep in mind that some tax prep businesses are only open until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Other businesses close at nine. H&R Block will be open until 10 p.m. Jones says walk-ins are welcome.