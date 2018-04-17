Prison riot leaves seven dead

(WIS) An overnight fight at Lee Correctional Prison broke out Sunday over contraband cellphones that lasted hours, leaving seven inmates dead and another seventeen injured.



Authorities at the level three maximum security prison say that the fight started around 7:15 but officers were not able to take control until 11:30. The Director of the Department of Corrections, Bryan Stirling has said, "We did everything we could in our power as quickly as possible...immediately."



"That prison has always seemed to be a problem. There are a lot of riots out there, a lot of uprisings. They really should have the funding for more guards," says Bishopville resident, Julie Hayes.

CLICK HERE to read more.