Prison riot leaves seven dead

(WIS) An overnight fight at Lee Correctional Prison broke out Sunday over contraband cellphones that lasted hours, leaving seven inmates dead and another seventeen injured.
Authorities at the level three maximum security prison say that the fight started around 7:15 but officers were not able to take control until 11:30. The Director of the Department of Corrections, Bryan Stirling has said, "We did everything we could in our power as quickly as possible...immediately."
"That prison has always seemed to be a problem. There are a lot of riots out there, a lot of uprisings. They really should have the funding for more guards," says Bishopville resident, Julie Hayes.
CLICK HERE to read more.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Pueblo Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run accident as a homicide. Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car early Sunday morning.
Pueblo Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run accident as a homicide. Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car early Sunday morning.