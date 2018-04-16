Florissant worship leader gets bond amount reduced by half

Torin and Rena Smith walk up to the Park County Courthouse

In an unusual move, a Florissant worship leader accused of sexually assaulting several children will get a $50,000 refund from Park County.

A judge granted the bond reduction at a hearing on Monday.

Smith bonded out of jail in October, paying the $100,000.

Torin Smith's attorney said in court that the bond reduction was needed for Smith to pay for legal fees.

Smith's wife, Rena is also facing charges for accessory to a crime and intimidating a witness.

Initially, Smith's attorney asked Judge Stephen A Groome for the bond to be lowered to $25,000- the judge ultimately agreed to $50,000.

The district attorney representative in court on Monday argued the $100,000 was appropriated based on the accused charges.

One of the conditions of the bond reduction is that Mr.Smith will not be able to apply for a passport.

Typically with accused criminals who bond out of jail, a condition is that they cannot use their passport, Smith's attorney says he doesn't have one.

Smith was affiliated with Praise Mountain Ministries, as well as the Community Fellowship of Christians in Lake George.

