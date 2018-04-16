"Night Court" star Harry Anderson found dead

Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working the night shift of a Manhattan court room in the televised comedy series "Night Court," has been found dead in his North Carolina home.
Anderson was 65.
A statement from the Asheville Police Department said officers responded to a call from Anderson's home early Monday and found him dead. The statement said foul play is not suspected.
On "Night Court," Anderson played Judge Harry T. Stone, a young jurist who professed his love for singer Mel Torme, actress Jean Harlow, magic tricks and his collection of art-deco ties.
He also appeared on the series "Tales From The Crypt."
Anderson is survived by two children from his first marriage to Leslie Pollack, and by his current wife Elizabeth Morgan.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Pueblo Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run accident as a homicide. Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car early Sunday morning.
