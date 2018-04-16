Space leaders gather for 34th annual space symposium in Colorado Springs

It's that time of year again when space industry leaders descend on Colorado Springs to talk everything related to "the final frontier."

"I look forward to this, every time we start talking about it. This is the highlight of my year.," stated Shane Deichman with Teledyne Brown Engineering.

The event, hosted at the Broadmoor, features everything from "Nanotechnology to full-scale spacecraft," and everything in between.

"You see one of our most important engines here, it's called the RL-10. It's flown nearly 500 times into outer space. This is an engine with almost 5 decades of history behind it," commented Steve Warren, VP of communications for Aerojet Reocketdyne.

Promoting forward thinking, the event allows for networking between space industries based all over the world; pushing everyone into the future.

"The whole idea is that you are able freely exchange some ideas, talk some business, and have some fun seeing what everyone else likes to show off," stated Greg Semrau with MOOG Inc.

"This is to bring everyone together to show what can be done to serve the community and the world," finished Deichman.

The event will continue through Thursday, with panels covering a wide variety of topics and plenty of impressive displays for guests to gawk at and learn about.