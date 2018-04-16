Quantcast

$7.1 million lotto winner bought ticket in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK -

The Colorado Lottery is looking for a millionaire, who just doesn't know it yet.

Lottery officials say someone bought won the lotto jackpot on a ticket worth $7,178,202 sold at the Bronco Billy's Casino Saturday night.

The winning numbers on that ticket were 1-6-9-25-34-38.

If you're the lucky winner, you can claim your prize here

