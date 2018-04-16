$7.1 million lotto winner bought ticket in Cripple Creek

The Colorado Lottery is looking for a millionaire, who just doesn't know it yet.
Lottery officials say someone bought won the lotto jackpot on a ticket worth $7,178,202 sold at the Bronco Billy's Casino Saturday night.
The winning numbers on that ticket were 1-6-9-25-34-38.
If you're the lucky winner, you can claim your prize here.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Pueblo Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run accident as a homicide. Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car early Sunday morning.
