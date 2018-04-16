Quantcast

Dog food recalled due to listeria, some batches distributed in Colorado

K9 Natural Ltd has voluntarily recalled four batches of dog food.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the company is recalling K9 Natural Frozen Chicken Feast in 2.2 pounds and 11 pounds bags imported into the US in June 2017. Some of the batches have been distributed to pet stores here in Colorado. 

The recall is due to the possible contamination of listeria. 

Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and possibly even fatal infections in animals and humans, according to the FDA. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, aches, fever, and diarrhea. The organism can also lead to more serious issues like meningitis and abortion.

The FDA says animals and healthy people can be affected, but some are more susceptible than others like the elderly, children, pregnant women, or those with weakened immune systems. Animals affected can display similar symptoms as humans. 

So far, no pets or human illnesses have been reported.

Customers are encouraged to check the batch code to see if it matches any of the product numbers below. For questions, or more information, please call 1-888-345-4680 or email info@k9natural.com.

The recalled batch numbers are:

  • K9 Natural Frozen Chicken Feast 2.2lb bags, shipped to distributors in WA, CA, TX, CO and distributed to pet specialty retail stores.
  • Batch number #170517 with an expiration date of 17NOV2018
  • K9 Natural Frozen Chicken Feast 11lb bags, shipped to distributors in WA, CA, TX, CO, PA and distributed to pet specialty retail stores.
  • Batch number #150517 with an expiration date of 15NOV2018
  • Batch number #160517 with an expiration date of 16NOV2018
  • Batch number #170517 with an expiration date of 17NOV2018

