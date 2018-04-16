Domino's offering pizza delivery in the great outdoors

Domino's Pizza announced it will begin delivering pizza to so-called "delivery hotspots" outside.
The company announced people will soon be able to get pizza at a beach, a park or at 150,000 other popular outdoor locations.
However, don't expect a pizza delivery driver to trek out to the Colorado Wilderness if you get lost or really hungry on a hike. The company said users will not be able to create their own hotspots and the delivery locations must have street access.
Customers can place hotspot orders in the Domino's app or with prepaid orders.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Jason Aldean has won his third consecutive entertainer of the year trophy at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Jason Aldean has won his third consecutive entertainer of the year trophy at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.