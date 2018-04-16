Sky Sox claim 7-2 win over Express

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox claimed the 7-2 victory in the final game of the series against Round Rock Monday morning at Security Service Field. The Sky Sox improve their record to 8-3 in 2018.

Following a scoreless first frame on each side, Colorado Springs struck into the runs column in the second inning to break the contest open. With one out, Tyrone Taylor and Andres Blanco knocked back-to-back singles and Shane Opitz followed up with a third straight hit to plate Taylor. Blanco would eventually score the second run of the frame when Express catcher Cameron Rupp attempted a back-pick at third base and resulted in a throwing error.

In the fifth, with the Sky Sox up 3-0 after back-to-back doubles by Christian Bethancourt and Ji-Man Choi in the third, the Express added to the runs column following a leadoff walk to Nick Noonan, two consecutive singles by Andy Ibanez and Hanser Alberto, and a one-out walk to Scott Heineman to plate a solo run.

The Sky Sox answered back quickly in the bottom half of the fifth with two more runs of their own when Nate Orf launched a bases-clearing double, scoring Brett Phillips (double) and Bethancourt (single) to make it a 5-1 Colorado Springs lead.

Colorado Springs didn’t stop there as they added another two runs of support in the sixth inning on Keon Broxton’s one-out single followed by Mauricio Dubon’s first triple of the season and a fielding error on Phillips’ fly ball to left field.

The Express put their second and final run on the board in the eighth inning thanks to Tommy Joseph’s solo home run to left field to make it a 7-2 final.

The Sky Sox hit the road for seven games against New Orleans and Round Rock before returning back to Security Service Field on Wednesday, April 25 when they take on the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.