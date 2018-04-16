Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger and High Winds

Tonight's Forecast: It's been a warm start to the work and school week. Temperatures stay relatively mild overnight with lows in the 40's for most areas. Cooler for Tuesday with highs in the 60's to low 70's. Winds will be very strong with gusts near 60 mph at times. Fire Danger will also be high with Red Flag Warnings throughout the day.



COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 43, High - 64. Mild and breezy overnight. Very windy and cooler Tuesday with high fire danger.

PUEBLO: Low - 41, High - 71. Milder overnight. Stronger winds and slightly cooler tomorrow with Red Flag Warnings.

CANON CITY: Low - 45, High - 70. Mild tonight. Cooler Tuesday with gusty winds and high fire danger.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 37, High - 55. Milder overnight. Cooler tomorrow with gusty winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low - Near 40, High - Near 60. Milder tonight. Cooler Tuesday with gusty winds and high fire danger.

PLAINS: Low - 40's, High - 70's. Mild overnight. Winds get gusty Tuesday withe Red Flag Warnings and cooler temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 40's, High - 60's. Milder tonight. Strong winds Tuesday with Red Flag Warnings.

Rest of the week: Winds improve for Wednesday with gusts closer to 20 mph. Skies will be mainly sunny with highs in the 50's and 60's. Thursday warms into the 60's for most areas, but winds and clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system. That system arrives on Friday bringing gusty winds and the possibility of some really good moisture. We'll have mainly rain on Friday, changing to snow for some areas Friday night into Saturday. This looks like one of the best setups for a decent soaking in months so hopefully we can get some good moisture to combat the drought conditions and high fire danger we've been dealing with.