Sean Hannity says he did not pay Michael Cohen to be his lawyer

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Hannity says it's no "big deal" that he consulted with Trump's personal lawyer about his own legal affairs.



In his regular broadcast Monday, Hannity says he had "brief discussions" with Michael Cohen about "legal questions where I wanted his input and perspective."



But he said he never retained Cohen "in any traditional sense," never paid him and never got billed for a legal fee.

In response to some wild speculation, let me make clear that I did not ask Michael Cohen to bring this proceeding on my behalf, I have no personal interest in this proceeding, and, in fact, asked that my de minimis discussions with Michael Cohen, — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

which dealt almost exclusively about real estate, not be made a part of this proceeding. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

Cohen's lawyers were required by a federal judge in New York to disclose the names of his clients Monday as part of an argument over attorney-client privilege and how it applies to records seized from Cohen last week by the FBI.



Prosecutors say they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings.



The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who says she had sex with Trump in 2006.

