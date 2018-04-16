Quantcast

Avs D Samuel Girard out for Game 3 with upper-body injury - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Avs D Samuel Girard out for Game 3 with upper-body injury

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
DENVER (AP) -

The Colorado Avalanche will be without defenseman Samuel Girard for Game 3 against Nashville due to an upper-body injury.
  
The 19-year-old Girard made his Stanley Cup playoff debut during Game 1 in Nashville, only to sit out the second contest with the injury. The Avalanche trail the first-round series 2-0 heading into Monday night's game at the Pepsi Center.
  
Girard was acquired from Nashville in early November as part of a three-team trade that sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa. Girard had three goals and 17 assists for Colorado in the regular season.
  
Coach Jared Bednar said Girard is a "big loss for us. We have to move on. The other guys are going to have to pick up the slack."

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?