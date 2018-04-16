Avs D Samuel Girard out for Game 3 with upper-body injury

A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Jason Aldean has won his third consecutive entertainer of the year trophy at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.
