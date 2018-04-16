Quantcast

Pueblo Police investigating fatal hit and run as homicide

Pueblo Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run accident as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, police said a Hispanic man was found dead in the street. 

Officers are asking for the public's help in locating the car involved, as it left the scene. The car is described as a white, 4-door sedan, with damage to the front driver side fender, hood, and has a headlight out on the driver's side.

Police said the victim was approximately 35 years old. His identity will later be released from the coroner's office.

Anyone with information on the accident or vehicle whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. 

