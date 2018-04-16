Pueblo Police investigating fatal hit and run as homicide

Pueblo Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run accident as a homicide.
Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, police said a Hispanic man was found dead in the street.
Officers are asking for the public's help in locating the car involved, as it left the scene. The car is described as a white, 4-door sedan, with damage to the front driver side fender, hood, and has a headlight out on the driver's side.
Police said the victim was approximately 35 years old. His identity will later be released from the coroner's office.
Anyone with information on the accident or vehicle whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Jason Aldean has won his third consecutive entertainer of the year trophy at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Jason Aldean has won his third consecutive entertainer of the year trophy at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.