Fire crews discover illegal pot grow while responding to structure fire

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire where a large marijuana grow was discovered.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said agencies responded to the fire in the 14000 block of Allegiance Drive around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Upon entering the home, fire crews found a large illegal marijuana grow.
Members of the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence and the El Paso County Sheriff's Rural Enforcement Outreach Unit were contacted and obtained a search warrant for the home.
During the search, authorities discovered 115 pounds of processed marijuana, 85 plants in different growth stages, 55 vials of Ketamine, and around $3,000 in cash, the sheriff's office said.
So far arrests have not yet been made, the investigation is ongoing.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Jason Aldean has won his third consecutive entertainer of the year trophy at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.
