Quantcast

Fire crews discover illegal pot grow while responding to structu - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fire crews discover illegal pot grow while responding to structure fire

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire where a large marijuana grow was discovered. 

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said agencies responded to the fire in the 14000 block of Allegiance Drive around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Upon entering the home, fire crews found a large illegal marijuana grow. 

Members of the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence and the El Paso County Sheriff's Rural Enforcement Outreach Unit were contacted and obtained a search warrant for the home.

During the search, authorities discovered 115 pounds of processed marijuana, 85 plants in different growth stages, 55 vials of Ketamine, and around $3,000 in cash, the sheriff's office said. 

So far arrests have not yet been made, the investigation is ongoing. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?