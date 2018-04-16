Quantcast

Police say death at Madison and Cooper was suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police responded to a death at Madison and Cooper Monday afternoon.

Upon conducting an investigation, police said the death was a suicide. 

There is no information available on the person at this time. 

We will update the story when more information is available. 

