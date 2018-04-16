Quantcast

Driver sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for drunk driving crash

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man who owns a health clinic in Aspen is facing two and a half years in prison after he crashed his Maserati into a pickup truck stopped at a light on East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road last September.

45-year old Seth Vanderiet was racing the Maserati when he slammed into the truck, flipping the pickup onto its top, seriously injuring two people inside. He tried to run away, but officers caught up with him a short time later.  

Vanderiet was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular assault and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, among other charges.

He plead guilty to vehicular assault while driving under the influence on April 13th. Colorado District Judge David Shakes sentenced Vanderiet to three years of probation in addition to the 2.5 years of prison time. He also has to pay at least $20,000 in restitution.
  
 

