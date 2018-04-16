Quantcast

Colorado Springs police searching for shooting suspect

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot at the corner of Academy Blvd. and Chelton around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night. 

Police have not released details into what led up to the shooting and no suspect information is available as of yet. 

The name of the victim is also unknown at this time.

