Colorado Springs police searching for shooting suspect

A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot at the corner of Academy Blvd. and Chelton around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Police have not released details into what led up to the shooting and no suspect information is available as of yet.
The name of the victim is also unknown at this time.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Jason Aldean has won his third consecutive entertainer of the year trophy at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.
