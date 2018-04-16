7 inmates dead, dozens injured in South Carolina prison riot

A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.
Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.
Taillon said multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. He said no officers were wounded.
The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.