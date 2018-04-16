Quantcast

7 inmates dead, dozens injured in South Carolina prison riot

Written By Nia Bender
A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.
  
Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.
  
Taillon said multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. He said no officers were wounded.
  
The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

