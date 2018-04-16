VP Mike Pence reaffirms commitment to return to the moon and beyond

(Above: Live stream of VP Pence address courtesy of the Space Foundation.)

Vice President Mike Pence visits Colorado Springs Monday to speak before the 34th annual Space Symposium at the Broadmoor.

He spoke to business and community leaders about the Trump administration's commitment to expanding America's influence in space in a "full partnership with the American people."

"The budget that President Trump signed into law last month reflects our administration's confidence that NASA will lead the nation as we embark on new journeys to far off places. And with the help of groundbreaking technologies that are advanced by America's private enterprise we know we will go faster and at a lower cost to taxpayer than ever before," Pence told the audience.

The Vice President said NASA will lead the way back to the moon first with a lunar orbital platform which will provide a scientific outpost, supply center and eventually a fuel depot. The intention is to give the United States a "strategic presence in the lunar domain" while cooperating with international partners and private companies in a return to the moon and eventually Mars.

The Space Symposium focuses on the future of space exploration and new technology.

About 90 minutes until @VP arrives at @TheBroadmoor for a @realDonaldTrump administration space policy address. Lots of decorated military brass beginning to fill International Center. pic.twitter.com/oxBXuBArzj — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) April 16, 2018