Vice President Mike Pence to speak at 34th annual Space Symposium

Vice President Mike Pence is in Colorado Springs for a big policy announcement regarding space. Pence is speaking at Monday afternoon's 34th annual Space Symposium at the Broadmoor.



The Symposium focuses on the future of space exploration and new technology. It takes organizers all year to prepare for the big week and this year, it took a little extra planning. The event staff says they're ready for the Vice President's visit. ...



Vice President Pence is expected to arrive at Peterson Air Force base at 10:30 this morning. There will be numerous rolling road closures between the base and the Broadmoor, so you can expect delays in areas as the his motorcade makes its way to the hotel.

Pence is scheduled to make his speech at noon.