Suspect leads police on low speed chase before car bursts into flames

A Colorado State trooper noticed that a car along I-25 was smoking and attempted to pull the driver over at about 2:50 a.m. Monday morning.
The driver ended up leading them on a low speed chase, which came to an end on I-25 near the World Arena. Police learned the 2004 Toyota was stolen.
While they were trying to talk the driver into getting out of the car, the Toyota burst into flames. Lanes in both directions of I-25 were closed down for a bit, but have since reopened.
The status of the driver is unknown at this time.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.