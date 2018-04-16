Suspect leads police on low speed chase before car bursts into flames

A Colorado State trooper noticed that a car along I-25 was smoking and attempted to pull the driver over at about 2:50 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver ended up leading them on a low speed chase, which came to an end on I-25 near the World Arena. Police learned the 2004 Toyota was stolen.

While they were trying to talk the driver into getting out of the car, the Toyota burst into flames. Lanes in both directions of I-25 were closed down for a bit, but have since reopened.

The status of the driver is unknown at this time.