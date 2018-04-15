Father and three sons ejected from car during rollover crash

A 42-year old father and his three sons were ejected from a car during a rollover crash Sunday.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 82 near Carbondale. CSP said a sedan was traveling west on the highway when it swerved off the right side of the road.
CSP said the driver then overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, causing the car to rollover.
The man and the three boys were ejected from the car and transported to a local hospital. The father and two of the boys sustained critical injuries, while the other two had minor injuries.
All three boys were under 10 years old, according to 9News Denver. CSP said two car seats were found outside the car.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
