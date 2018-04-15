UCCS falls to New Mexico Highlands 7-6

More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
