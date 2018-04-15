UCCS falls to New Mexico Highlands 7-6

Two homeruns in the top of the eighth inning sparked a comeback by the University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team as they downed New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M., 7-6, Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Trailing 6-4 to start the eighth inning, Scott Martinez hit his sixth homerun of the season. Two batters later and Matthew McDermott on second base, Efrain Medina gave UCCS the lead with a two-run homerun and a 7-6 lead. The Mountain Lions defense held NMHU scoreless in the final two innings for the win.

Earlier in the game, Cody Norton scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the second inning. McDermott added a run batted in to plate Tyler Butz and tie the game, 2-2.

NMHU regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, 4-2.

Butz added a third run for UCCS in the fourth inning with a homerun to right field. After a scoreless fifth inning, Tayler Keil grounded out to third base but drove home Zach Hall, bringing the Mountain Lions within one run of NMHU, 5-4, after six complete innings.

At the plate, Butz went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one run batted in, and Medina finished with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored.

Joe Slocum started on the mound for UCCS, pitching the first five complete innings and surrendering five runs on eight hits. Brant Chapin pitched the final two innings to earn the win. He held the Cowboys scoreless on two hits and fanned two batters.

UCCS (20-19, 14-13 RMAC) will travel to MSU Denver April 20-22 for a four game series.