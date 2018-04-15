Quantcast

Firefighters discover dead body while extinguishing fire in Calhan

CALHAN -

A dead body was found in a home when a structure fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a structure fire was reported in the 23800 block of of Blue Roan Circle Sunday. While extinguishing the fire, Calhan Firefighters discovered a dead body inside the home.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigator and a detective also responded to the scene and will conduct the investigation. The identify of the deceased person will not be released until a positive ID is made by the Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. 

