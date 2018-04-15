Puppy playtime and brunch event at Denver hotel

(Photo Courtesy: Colorado Pet Photography)

What if I told you there was an event that combined two of your favorite things? I wouldn't be lying because Hotel Teatro in Denver is hosting a brunch and puppies event.

The event is in celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with a 'Puppy Playtime and Brunch' at the hotel on Sunday, April 29. Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a Colorado-based, no kill shelter will bring a litter of puppies for all to play with.

The Denver boutique hotel is a pet friendly property and encourages all guests and passersby to attend. A suggested donation of $5 or more is encouraged, as all the donations will support Lifeline Puppy Rescue's efforts in rescuing puppies six-months and younger.

The rescue takes the puppies from shelters that are not adequately prepared to care for them or find them forever homes, according to shelter.

According to the event page, the rescue was established in 1993 and has adopted almost 32,000 puppies to families across the Rocky Mountain Region, Kansas, Texas and New Mexico.

People who give the suggested donation or more will be treated to a complimentary mimosa, at the hotel's restaurant. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To RSVP to the puppies and brunch, click here.