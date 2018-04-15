Lawn flamingo stolen, taken on wild adventure

A lawn flamingo went on quite the adventure when it was taken from a family's front yard in Mountlake Terrace, Wash.
A complete stranger stole the family's lawn ornament and left a note. "Had to get out of this cage for a while. On vacation. Be back in a couple weeks. I'll send pictures," homeowner Sarah Kelsey read.
The family said they put the flamingos out as a joke, but soon realized one was gone. "It's been kind of a roller coaster," said Kelsey.
Kelsey, her boyfriend Tom, her daughter Calista and son Corbin started to move on and bought flamingo replacements last week. "Maybe it wont come back and so we bought two more," said Corbin.
But the next day, the missing flamingo turned up, with a new name, and all types of adventures.
"He just appeared in his pen again with some beads and a nice flamingo lanyard and also a Facebook page," said Kelsey. Yes, Mingo the Flamingo had returned, and covered a lot of ground.
"He went to Bryce Canyon. He went in a backpack. Wagon ride," said Corbin.
The family said he also went to spring training in Arizona, the Hoover Dam, and even Vegas. I hate to say it but I think I'm jealous of a lawn flamingo?
"Even went to the Flamingo casino, which I thought was ironic, cause he's a Flamingo," said Tom.
Although the flamingos travels were documented, his travel mate is still unknown. "That makes it kind of fun actually, knowing that some random person just thought he looked like he needed a vacation and took him on one," Kelsey said.
The family says they are just happy Mingo is back.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.