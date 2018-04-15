Lawn flamingo stolen, taken on wild adventure

A lawn flamingo went on quite the adventure when it was taken from a family's front yard in Mountlake Terrace, Wash.

A complete stranger stole the family's lawn ornament and left a note. "Had to get out of this cage for a while. On vacation. Be back in a couple weeks. I'll send pictures," homeowner Sarah Kelsey read.

The family said they put the flamingos out as a joke, but soon realized one was gone. "It's been kind of a roller coaster," said Kelsey.

Kelsey, her boyfriend Tom, her daughter Calista and son Corbin started to move on and bought flamingo replacements last week. "Maybe it wont come back and so we bought two more," said Corbin.

But the next day, the missing flamingo turned up, with a new name, and all types of adventures.

"He just appeared in his pen again with some beads and a nice flamingo lanyard and also a Facebook page," said Kelsey. Yes, Mingo the Flamingo had returned, and covered a lot of ground.

"He went to Bryce Canyon. He went in a backpack. Wagon ride," said Corbin.

The family said he also went to spring training in Arizona, the Hoover Dam, and even Vegas. I hate to say it but I think I'm jealous of a lawn flamingo?

"Even went to the Flamingo casino, which I thought was ironic, cause he's a Flamingo," said Tom.

Although the flamingos travels were documented, his travel mate is still unknown. "That makes it kind of fun actually, knowing that some random person just thought he looked like he needed a vacation and took him on one," Kelsey said.

The family says they are just happy Mingo is back.