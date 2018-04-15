Sunday Evening Weather; Much Warmer...and Red Flags Monday Afternoon

Today's Forecast:
A deck of clouds related to a warm front will pass through essentially unnoticed tonight, except for star-gazers. With the warm front through tomorrow, high pressure keeps skies mostly sunny and elevates both temperatures and Fire Danger (inadvertently) for Monday. A weak and dry cool front slips through Tuesday afternoon, shaving back temperatures a bit Tuesday through Thursday. And the most interesting day may be Friday, where a very similar situation may evolve from this past Friday and Friday night. It certainly looks cloud, windy, and showery. But in the short term, very warm Monday, breezy in the afternoon, and Red Flags go back up...which, if the case, makes it a Weather Alert Day.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 33, High - 73. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.
PUEBLO: Low - 32, High - 79. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.
CANON CITY: Low - 34, High - 77. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 27, High - 64. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 29, High - 68. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.
PLAINS: Low - 34, High - 81. Tonight, mostly clear, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 36, High - 80. Tonight, mostly clear, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A potential Friday rain storm is the most interesting feature of next week. It appears similar to this past Friday's storm. But with each passing week, it becomes more difficult for precipitation to be snow. We will see.
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
More than 200 million eggs from a North Carolina farm have been recalled because of bacterial contamination.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
A small Cessna 210 was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.