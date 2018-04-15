Quantcast

Sunday Evening Weather; Much Warmer...and Red Flags Monday Afternoon

Today's Forecast:
A deck of clouds related to a warm front will pass through essentially unnoticed tonight, except for star-gazers. With the warm front through tomorrow, high pressure keeps skies mostly sunny and elevates both temperatures and Fire Danger (inadvertently) for Monday. A weak and dry cool front slips through Tuesday afternoon, shaving back temperatures a bit Tuesday through Thursday. And the most interesting day may be Friday, where a very similar situation may evolve from this past Friday and Friday night. It certainly looks cloud, windy, and showery. But in the short term, very warm Monday, breezy in the afternoon, and Red Flags go back up...which, if the case, makes it a Weather Alert Day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 33, High - 73. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low - 32, High - 79. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low - 34, High - 77. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 27, High - 64. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 29, High - 68. Tonight, patchy clouds, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.

PLAINS: Low - 34, High - 81. Tonight, mostly clear, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 36, High - 80. Tonight, mostly clear, not as cold. Monday, mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy by afternoon.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A potential Friday rain storm is the most interesting feature of next week. It appears similar to this past Friday's storm. But with each passing week, it becomes more difficult for precipitation to be snow. We will see.

