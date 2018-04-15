Plane makes crash landing on road in Colorado Springs

A small Cessna plane was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.
Numerous roads are closed in the area. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Tutt, Constitution, and Waynoka.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department said three people were in the plane. One person has been transported to the hospital in very stable condition.
The Fire Department said fuel is leaking from the plane but crews are scene to clean it up.
#BREAKING :small plane crash at Constitution near Powers. Working to get details @KOAA pic.twitter.com/NAlAwUkams— Ryan Mutch (@ryanmutchkoaa) April 15, 2018
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
A 65-year old man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering burn injuries from the Double Fork Fire that burned near Boone Thursday. Tim Sigler, a lifelong resident of Boone, was working on his ranch along the north side of the Arkansas River when the fire first broke out.
Those who have ever wondered what it would be like to live in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs had the chance to get an up-close look at different housing options on the Urban Living Tour on Saturday.
