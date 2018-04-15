Plane makes crash landing on road in Colorado Springs

A small Cessna plane was unable to make it to the airport and was forced to make a crash landing in the area of Constitution and Powers.

Numerous roads are closed in the area. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Tutt, Constitution, and Waynoka.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said three people were in the plane. One person has been transported to the hospital in very stable condition.

The Fire Department said fuel is leaking from the plane but crews are scene to clean it up.

News 5 will update this story once more information becomes available.