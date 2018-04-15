Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health, not seeking treatment

A family spokesman for the Bush family has said that former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and will not seek additional medical treatment.
In the statement, the spokesman said Bush has gone through a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting family, will no longer seek treatment.
She will now focus on comfort care at the family home in Houston.
The former first lady is 92-years-old and has been married to former President George H.W. Bush for 73 years.
Barbara is the only living wife of one former President and the mother of another former President.
JUST IN: Barbara Bush will not seek additional medical treatment and will focus on comfort care for failing health, according to statement from the office of George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/sHj9ixTaud— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 15, 2018
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
A 65-year old man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering burn injuries from the Double Fork Fire that burned near Boone Thursday. Tim Sigler, a lifelong resident of Boone, was working on his ranch along the north side of the Arkansas River when the fire first broke out.
Those who have ever wondered what it would be like to live in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs had the chance to get an up-close look at different housing options on the Urban Living Tour on Saturday.
