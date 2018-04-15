Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health, not seeking treatment

A family spokesman for the Bush family has said that former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and will not seek additional medical treatment.

In the statement, the spokesman said Bush has gone through a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting family, will no longer seek treatment.

She will now focus on comfort care at the family home in Houston.

The former first lady is 92-years-old and has been married to former President George H.W. Bush for 73 years.

Barbara is the only living wife of one former President and the mother of another former President.