Auto-pedestrian hit and run leaves one dead in Pueblo

Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a Hispanic male dead in the street.
The vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.
According to Pueblo P.D., the vehicle was described as a white or light colored four-door sedan.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional details are pending.
Pueblo P.D. is urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the department, or CrimeStoppers.
To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719--542-STOP (7867). If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
A 65-year old man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering burn injuries from the Double Fork Fire that burned near Boone Thursday. Tim Sigler, a lifelong resident of Boone, was working on his ranch along the north side of the Arkansas River when the fire first broke out.
Those who have ever wondered what it would be like to live in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs had the chance to get an up-close look at different housing options on the Urban Living Tour on Saturday.
