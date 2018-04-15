Quantcast

Auto-pedestrian hit and run leaves one dead in Pueblo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Auto-pedestrian hit and run leaves one dead in Pueblo

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
PUEBLO -

Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a Hispanic male dead in the street. 

The vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.

According to Pueblo P.D., the vehicle was described as a white or light colored four-door sedan. 

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details are pending.

Pueblo P.D. is urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the department, or CrimeStoppers.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719--542-STOP (7867). If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?