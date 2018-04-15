Auto-pedestrian hit and run leaves one dead in Pueblo

Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Azalea Street for an auto-pedestrian accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a Hispanic male dead in the street.

The vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.

According to Pueblo P.D., the vehicle was described as a white or light colored four-door sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details are pending.

Pueblo P.D. is urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the department, or CrimeStoppers.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719--542-STOP (7867). If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.