Colorado hazard team uses technology to control rock slides

The Colorado Department of Transportation has started work on a rock slide mitigation project in Glenwood Canyon.



The Vail Daily reports that the work includes cleaning out rockfall catch fences and upgrading some of the older fences.



To aid in that effort, the department's geohazard team has started using drones to map hazardous areas to provide data about whether a slide zone is moving or starting to move.



The data can help crews decide how they need to learn about and handle a hazardous area.



Hazard team leader Ty Ortiz says that the technology is still in its early days and that there's still no current substitute for hands-on evaluation of a potentially dangerous area.