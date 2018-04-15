Colorado hazard team uses technology to control rock slides

The Colorado Department of Transportation has started work on a rock slide mitigation project in Glenwood Canyon.
The Vail Daily reports that the work includes cleaning out rockfall catch fences and upgrading some of the older fences.
To aid in that effort, the department's geohazard team has started using drones to map hazardous areas to provide data about whether a slide zone is moving or starting to move.
The data can help crews decide how they need to learn about and handle a hazardous area.
Hazard team leader Ty Ortiz says that the technology is still in its early days and that there's still no current substitute for hands-on evaluation of a potentially dangerous area.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in the southeastern part of the county.
The Center for Disease Control reports 35 people have been infected by an E. Coli outbreak that has affected 11 states across the country. The outbreak is from chopped romaine lettuce traced back to Yuma, Arizona. The CDC says the supplier, distributor, grower or brand has not yet been identified.
A 65-year old man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering burn injuries from the Double Fork Fire that burned near Boone Thursday. Tim Sigler, a lifelong resident of Boone, was working on his ranch along the north side of the Arkansas River when the fire first broke out.
Those who have ever wondered what it would be like to live in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs had the chance to get an up-close look at different housing options on the Urban Living Tour on Saturday.
